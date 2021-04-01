In all of Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas during the month of February, unemployment increased compared to the same month in 2020, including in the Milwaukee- Waukesha-West Allis metro area where unemployment rose to 5.2% in February compared 3.3% in February 2020, according to data released Wednesday by the Department of Workforce Development. The unemployment rate also went up compared to January when it was 5%.
Across the state, preliminary February unemployment rates increased in Wisconsin’s 34 largest cities over the year while two Wisconsin cities experienced a decrease or remained unchanged in their unemployment rates over the month. For Wisconsin’s counties, preliminary February 2021 unemployment rates decreased in two of Wisconsin’s 72 counties over the year while all Wisconsin counties experienced unemployment rate increases over the month.
In Waukesha County’s largest cities, Brookfield had a rate of 3.5% in February, compared to 3.3% in January; Menomonee Falls had a rate of 3.7% in February and 3.6% in January; Muskego had an unemployment rate of 3.4% in February and 3.2% in January; New Berlin had a rate of 3.8% in February and 3.6% in January; and Waukesha had a rate of 4.3% in February compared to 4.2% in January.
The largest city in Washington County, West Bend, had an unemployment rate of 4.4% in February and 3.9% in January.
Waukesha County had an unemployment rate of 3.9% in February compared to 3.7% in January. Washington County’s rate was 4% in February and 3.7% in January, while neighboring Ozaukee County had a rate of 3.7% in February and a rate of 3.6% in January.