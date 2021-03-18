MADISON - Unemployment increased in all of Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas, according to data released Wednesday by the Department of Workforce Development.
The data also showed that preliminary January 2021 unemployment rates declined or stayed the same in three of Wisconsin’s 34 largest cities over the month and increased in all 34 cities over the year. Unemployment rates increased in 68 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties over the month and over the year.
In Waukesha County, the preliminary unemployment rate was 3.7% for January, compared to 3.4% in December and 2.9% in January 2020. In Washington County, those numbers were 3.7% in January, 3.3% in December and 2.9 last January.
For the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area in January, the unemployment rate was 5% in January, up 0.4% from December. It reported an unemployment rate of 3.4% in January 2020.
Waukesha County cities had a differing rates of unemployment in January: Brookfield, 3.3%; Menomonee Falls, 3.6%; Muskego, 3.2%; New Berlin, 3.6%; and Waukesha, 4.2%. In Washington County, West Bend’s rate increased to 3.9% in January compared to 3.3% in December.