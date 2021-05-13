WAUKESHA — The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 announced Wednesday that a settlement has been reached with S.J. Louis Construction, Inc., in relation to allegations that the company violated federal labor laws.
According to a press release issued by Local 139, S.J. Louis Construction, based in Rockville, Minnesota, allegedly fired their employee Ronald Yakes from Cudahy for being a “mole” for the union. However, Yakes was not a member of the union and the union decided to take action, the union press release said.
“As part of the settlement, S.J. Louis will pay Yakes nearly $50,000 in back pay, benefits and interest,” the press release said. “For the last several weeks, Local 139 has protested S.J. Louis with an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) strike utilizing inflatable rats, fat cat and hog at various S.J. Louis job sites within Waukesha County while the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) investigated the ULP charge.”
The union had been picketing against S.J. Louis Construction, Inc. in Waukesha across from work on the waterline project for the city of Waukesha.
According to NLRB’s case search, recent activity was not available in the case which had been filed March 5, but Brian Hlavin, legal counsel for the union, said the two parties had reached the agreement which had already been signed by the two parties before a finding was issued by the NLRB.
“The Union really had my back,” said Yakes in a statement. “I want to thank Local 139 and the NLRB for helping me get back to work.”
“We hope that S.J. Louis going forward respects its workers and the laws,” Hlavin said. “Local 139 is going to continue to ensure that (Wisconsin) worker’s (rights) are protected.”
Hlavin said the union does not plan on picketing at that Waukesha site since the settlement, but they cannot say what will happen in the future.
“If S.J. Louis unfortunately returns to these ways we’ll go right back out there,” Hlavin said.
Two calls requesting comment from S.J. Louis Construction were not returned Wednesday prior to deadline. S.J. Louis Construction had previously issued a statement which said that the union’s claims are false and that the company has attempted and failed to negotiate with the many unions that it uses for its construction projects.
'Many of the hired employees have been affiliated with unions and S.J. Louis Construction attempted to enter into an agreement with local unions for the work being performed. The Company sought to enter into an agreement for the projects it was hired for. Unfortunately, the unions refused to engage in a meaningful discussion,' the company said in the statement.