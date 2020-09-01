CEDARBURG — The downtown storefront in Cedarburg that was recently occupied by AT JJ’s won’t be empty for long.
The newly formed Homayouni Group that includes Chris Homayouni, former general manager of Movida restaurant and Don’s Diner at Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group in Milwaukee, and BJ Homayouni, a Concordia adjunct professor teaching Hospitality and Event Management and Festivals of Cedarburg executive director, have conceived plans for the new gathering place called the Union House – Cedarburg. It will be located in the storefront at W62N559 Washington Ave. in downtown historic Cedarburg.
The Homayouni Group will be launching a new Public House and Bakeshop in Cedarburg that they hope becomes a favorite gathering place for locals and tourists alike. Once complete, the gathering place will include a full bar serving up fresh and innovative craft cocktails as well as delicious small plates and shareables.
“Our hope is to create a comfortable environment with a city vibe where people can come and enjoy delicious quick foods and great cocktails with friends,” Chris Homayouni said.
In addition to the cocktails and shareables, there will be a mouthwatering selection of fresh baked cookies.
The Union House – Cedarburg is on target to open its takeout window as early as mid-September with the full public house and bakeshop opening in late September.
The Union House name comes from the history of the building. The cream city brick building was built by J.C. Kuhefuss, and was once a hotel. At the peak of the building is the marble date stone which reads 'J.C.K. 1883', and there are remains of the blocked door which led to an ornamental balcony. In conjunction with the hotel, Kuhefuss operated a livery and boarding stable and was a dealer in buggies and sleighs.