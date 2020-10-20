Union House opening in Cedarburg Friday

CEDARBURG — The Homayouni Group will open Cedarburg’s newest establishment, Union House Public House and Bakeshop, with its full bar at W62 N559 Washington Ave., this Friday. Opening night hours will be from 4 p.m. to midnight. The kitchen portion of this craft cocktail-centric bar is expected to open in less than a month.
The bar’s main focus will feature unique and delicious craft cocktails with several being served on tap. In addition to the craft cocktails on draft, the menu will feature four to five hand-crafted cocktails made with fresh-squeezed juices and spirits. Union House Cedarburg will also have a fully-stocked back bar and seasoned bartenders to mix drinks on request. Selections of popular wines and beer will also be available.
To celebrate opening weekend, the Union House will offer a complimentary fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie with every tap cocktail purchased on Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The establishment’s takeout window has been open since mid-October and will continue to sell warm, fresh-baked cookies on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., featuring favorites like chocolate chip, cranberry oatmeal walnut and peanut butter cookies.