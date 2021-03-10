Union pickets Waukesha construction project

WAUKESHA — International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 picketed against S.J. Louis Construction, Inc., a Minnesota- based company that is working the Waukesha Waterline project along South West Avenue on Tuesday morning.
Mike Ervin, the organizing director of Local 139, said that they were picketing against the construction company because it allegedly violated federal labor laws.
Specifically, Ervin said that S.J. Louis Construction fired a worker without undue cause, and that the company uses out-of-state workers for local construction projects.
In addition to picketing, Ervin said that Local 139 has filed a complaint against the company, but that the union is not encouraging workers to strike.
In response, S.J. Louis Construction issued a statement stating that the union’s claims are false, and that the company has attempted and failed to negotiate with the many unions that it uses for its construction projects.
“Many of the hired employees have been affiliated with unions and S.J. Louis Construction attempted to enter into an agreement with local unions for the work being performed. The Company sought to enter into an agreement for the projects it was hired for. Unfortunately, the unions refused to engage in a meaningful discussion,” a press release reads.
Local 139 is asking S.J. Louis to resolve the labor violations that it believes the company is committing, but because the union is not striking, work on the waterline is expected to continue as normal.