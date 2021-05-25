United Airlines will not require its pilots to get the COVID-19 vaccine, though it will give them an incentive to be vaccinated.
The Chicago-based airline’s CEO, Scott Kirby, said earlier this year he wanted to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for United’s workforce, as long as other companies also made shots mandatory for employees.
Employers can require the COVID-19 vaccine, but employees can decline because of a disability or a sincerely held religious belief. Many companies have chosen to encourage vaccines, but keep them voluntary.
United pilots who provide proof they received the vaccine will get up to 13 hours’ added pay, the Air Line Pilots Association, which represents United’s pilots, said Monday.
The pilots’ union focused on “encouraging maximum voluntary participation in lieu of any such mandate,” Todd Insler, chairman of the United branch of the association, wrote in a message to pilots Monday.
To receive the maximum amount of additional pay, pilots must get their first dose of the vaccine by June 1 and schedule doses so they won’t need to take sick leave. Pilots will not be disciplined if they choose not to get the vaccine, but they may have their pay and schedule adjusted if being unvaccinated affects where they can fly.
Delta Air Lines is requiring all new hires be vaccinated, unless they qualify for an accommodation. As of earlier this month, more than 60% of Delta’s existing employees were vaccinated.
American Airlines does not require vaccines but offered employees an incentive to get the shot: an extra vacation day in 2022 and $50 in employee reward program points.
Both United and American worked with the city of Chicago to hold vaccination clinics for employees at O’Hare International Airport earlier this year.