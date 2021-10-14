UnitedHealth boosts outlook, again, after big Q3 numbers
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, United Healthcare correspondence is seen in North Andover, Mass. UnitedHealth's third-quarter performance topped Wall Street's view, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, bolstered by the improving performance of its Optum segment.

 AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

MINNETONKA, Minn. — UnitedHealth’s Optum division continues to outperform and after putting up better-than-expected numbers for the third quarter, the nation’s largest health insurer raised its outlook for 2021 for the third time.

UnitedHealth runs UnitedHealthcare, a health insurance business that covers more than 48 million people mostly in the United States. Its Optum segment also runs one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit management operations as well as a growing number of clinics and urgent care and surgery centers.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, UnitedHealth earned $4.09 billion, or $4.28 per share. Removing non-recurring items, per-share earnings were $4.52, or 11 cents better than Wall Street had been projecting, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research expected.

It was also far above the $3.17 billion profit that the Minnetonka, Minnesota, company posted last year.

Shares rose 2% in premarket trading on Thursday.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. is the first insurer to report earnings every quarter, and analysts see it as a bellwether for the sector.

Revenue climbed to $72.34 billion from $65.12 billion, which also topped $71.54 billion expected by industry analysts.

