OCONOMOWOC — An Oconomowoc teenager is working on her entrepreneurship skills as she sells masks for kids to use as they go back to school.
Chloe Ninmann, daughter of Snips and Giggles owner Sara Ninmann, is creating and selling face masks personalized for little kids heading back to school soon.
Sara said Chloe has been taking orders from kids ever since the mask mandate came down.
Chloe makes each mask with a special design the young customer wants, whether it be a basketball, a football, a mermaid or a butterfly, Sara said. In addition to the designs on the masks, each one sold to kids will have a paracord attached, so it can hang around the kid’s neck when they aren’t wearing it.
Sara said taking initiative on things comes naturally to Chloe.
“She is really good about taking responsibility and taking the orders of everybody and executing,” Sara said. “She wants to get it done timely. It makes me proud of her to do something for the betterment of the community and she looks at it as a business opportunity.”
Chloe has been a great presence in Snips and Giggles, Sara said, learning customer service skills and talking with customers when they come in.
In return, Sara said she believes the reason behind support parents have given Chloe is twofold.
“One they are really excited to support local and excited to support a young entrepreneur like that,” Sara said. “And there are also excited to give something to their kids that might seem a little more exciting on the school supply list than previous years.”
Sara said while they are a little behind on mask production right now as they await another shipment of masks, Chloe does intend to fulfill all orders as they come in and is still accepting them.
“We’ll keep stocking them I’m sure as there is a need,” Sara said. “I’m sure as other people start school off they’ll see this is a need.”
Masks are $15 and can be purchased inside Snips and Giggles, 183 E. Wisconsin Ave., Suite Q.