WAUKESHA — Urban Air announced it will be hiring about 150 employees today and Friday at its hiring event, as well as opening its new location sometime mid-July at the former Gander Mountain building, 2440 E. Moreland Blvd.
The hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel in rooms four and five.
The official opening date has not yet been announced.
Attractions for the indoor adventure park include: go-karts, an adventure hub, spin zone bumper cars, flip zone bumper cars, a sky rider, a ropes course, climbing walls, battle beam, a wipe out-warrior course, a tubes playground, a 7-and-under zone, APEX trampolines, dodgeball, rumble track, slam-dunk drop zone and a cafe and patio area.
There are also 12 party rooms for birthdays and other events.
Special Events and Marketing Coordinator Michelle Faretta said they have also worked to prepare for reopening under new procedures with COVID-19.
“Pre-COVID we had some of the strictest cleaning procedures out of all of the adventure parks,” she said. “Post-COVID there isn’t much we can do additional other than following the CDC guidelines — PPE gear for our employees and increased cleaning procedures as well as some hand sanitizing stations.”
Faretta said Urban Air is the 'World's Largest Indoor Adventure Park' with over 72,000 square feet of fun for every age and skill level. Urban Air has the longest indoor go-kart track in Wisconsin, beating the Wisconsin Dells’ longest indoor track by 196 feet. The track is two stories.