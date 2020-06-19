Urban Air set to open in Waukesha this August

WAUKESHA — Urban Air, an entertainment business that includes an indoor skydiving tunnel, will be coming to Waukesha in August.
The business announced hiring events June 25 and 26 on their Facebook page.
The adventure park will be located in the former Gander Mountain location at 2440 E. Moreland Boulevard.
In addition to the indoor skydiving experience, the new facility will include a ropes course and a indoor coaster. Also included in the building is a Drop Zone — an enormous inflatable landing pad perched below a series of trampolines; the Runway Tumble Track that offers flexibility to those who flip, handspring and cartwheel down its track; and Slam Dunk Zone, where guests can do a slam dunk on a trampoline.
Other adventure park attractions include trampolines, rock climbing, bowling, laser tag and mini golf, according to the plan of operations.