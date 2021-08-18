Seven years ago, Sheila Kruepke thought a productive way to cope with the loss of her mother was to paint furniture, which turned into her selling pieces through Facebook.
Eventually, this led Kruepke to open her own small business.
“It really became my therapy,” Kruepke said.
Kruepke this month held a grand opening for her new boutique, Urban Farm Girl, in downtown West Bend at 136 S. Main St.
The boutique provides modern farmhouse-styled home décor and unique gifts.
“It was amazing, the grand opening was better than I expected,” Kruepke said. “This all originated as an idea, I never thought it would turn into this.”
After selling refurbished furniture pieces through Facebook, Kruepke took her creativity to the next level and opened a barn in the Town of Farmington where she hosts events four to six times a year to sell more of her products.
Kruepke said she did not intend to expand her business to West Bend until she saw the vacant store on Main Street and thought it was the perfect location to open up shop on a more regular basis.
“I wanted to become a part of everything great that’s happening downtown,” Kruepke said. “I’m so excited about the Riverwalk and all of the other businesses down here are amazing. I really just wanted to complement all of the great stores here.”
Kruepke added that the timeline between seeing the vacant building to her opening the small business was quick. By the end of June, Kruepke said she was able to renovate the space with the help of family and friends. Only about a month later, Kruepke was ready for business and opened Urban Farm Girl to the West Bend community.
Urban Farm Girl in West Bend is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
For more information on the boutique, visit https://urbanfarmgirlwi.com or the store’s Facebook page at
https://www.facebook.com/Urban-Farm-Girl-146548912608692/.
“It’s been so much fun. I appreciate all of the customers that have come in so far,” Kruepke said. “I’m excited to see where this boutique takes me.”