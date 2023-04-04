FILE - 2023 Subaru Outback wagons sit at a Subaru dealership Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Loveland, Colo. U.S. new-vehicle sales rose 7.5% in the first quarter of 2023, as supplies improved and sky-high prices eased a bit as the global shortage of computer chips started to wane. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)