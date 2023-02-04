FILE - Workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn., walk by a Nissan Altima sedan on May 15, 2012. Fewer than 100 employees out of the thousands who work at Nissan's auto assembly plant in Tennessee can hold a vote on whether to form a small union, according to a ruling Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, by the federal labor board. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig, File)