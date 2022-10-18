FILE - A truck arrives to pick up a shipping container near vessels at the Port of Los Angeles, on Nov. 30, 2021. An influential government advisory panel comprised of major U.S. businesses is proposing new rules that would roll back already limited public access to import data, a move that trade experts say would make it harder to trace labor abuse by foreign suppliers. The proposal, if adopted, would shroud in secrecy customs data on ocean-going freight responsible for about half of the $2.7 trillion worth of goods entering the U.S. every year in the same way it already is for rail, truck and air cargo. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)