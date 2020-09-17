Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael R. Sherwin speaks, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at the Justice Department in Washington. The Justice Department has charged five Chinese citizens with hacks targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the United States and abroad, including social media and video game companies as well as universities and telecommunications providers. Officials announced the prosecution on Wednesday. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP)