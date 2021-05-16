Pope Francis and John Kerry, right, shake hands as they pose for a photo at the Vatican, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, currently President Biden’s envoy on the climate, met in private audience with Pope Francis on Saturday, afterward calling the pope “a compelling moral authority on the subject of the climate crisis” who has been “ahead of the curve.” Kerry told Vatican News in an interview that the pope speaks with “unique authority, compelling moral authority, that hopefull can push people to greater ambition to get the job done. (Vatican Media via AP)