FILE - In this July 9, 2020, file photo, a large video display reads "Now hiring for our new hotel coming soon!," at the new Emerald Queen Casino, which is open, and owned by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, in Tacoma, Wash. The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus has weakened hiring and the economic rebound.