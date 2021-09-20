Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.