FILE - A passenger wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as he waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Feb. 18, 2021. Flight attendants are about to get an extra hour of required rest between shifts. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that it will require the workers get at least 10 hours off between shifts, fulfilling a requirement that Congress approved in 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)