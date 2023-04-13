FILE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, center, tours the Greater Omaha Packing beef processing plant in Omaha, Neb., on Nov. 2, 2022. Vilsack sent a letter Wednesday, April 12, 2023, to the 18 largest meat and poultry producers urging them to examine the hiring practices at their companies and suppliers. The letter is part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to crack down on the use of child labor. (AP Photo/Josh Funk, File)