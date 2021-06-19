WAUKESHA — The COVID-19 pandemic created a tumultuous landscape in education for students and teachers who juggled the ever-changing in-person, remote and hybrid learning models. These unexpected barriers led UScellular to commit $100,000 to DonorsChoose to support teachers and their students this summer to help them prepare for the next school year.
DonorsChoose is a nonprofit organization that connects public school teachers with interested donors who want to support classroom projects.
“Parents and youth have experienced tremendous effects on education as a result of the pandemic,” said Deirdre Drake, executive vice president and chief people officer at UScellular, in a statement. “By teaming up with DonorsChoose, we’re addressing gaps in STEM education and helping educators receive vital funding to prepare youth for the careers of today and the future.”
Teachers are able to request funding for their classroom projects by visiting DonorsChoose.org/teachers. While funds last, UScellular will provide a 1:1 funding match for classroom projects that are within the regions that UScellular serves, $1,000 or less and have a Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (STEM) focus. To provide better accessibility and equity to STEM learning, classrooms that receive UScellular funding will be in communities where 90% or more of the students are from low-income households.
The $100,000 donation from UScellular will take place this summer to help teachers prepare for the return of students to classrooms in the fall, with 10% of the funding going towards projects that directly address summer school needs.
According to a recent DonorsChoose survey, technology materials are in highest demand for both in-person and remote instruction.