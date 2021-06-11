OCONOMOWOC — New 5G equipment has been installed in Oconomowoc by UScellular, providing additional access to high-speed network to customers.
“UScellular customers in Wisconsin will have access to even faster data connection speeds for a better experience on Oconomowoc streets, country roads and in their homes,” said Kristy Baron, director of sales for UScellular in Wisconsin, in a statement. “We encourage our new and current customers to check out the growing number of 5G smartphones and connected devices in our portfolio so they can benefit as we expand our 5G network.”
Other towns with access to UScellular’s 5G network in Wisconsin include Appleton, Green Bay, Kenosha and more. Additional 5G coverage will be added to enhance the network experience for UScellular customers in Wisconsin.
The multi-year network expansion for 5G in Wisconsin is a result of previous network investments to modernize equipment and software. In 2020, UScellular invested $80.4 million in 5G upgrades to enhance the network experience for Wisconsin residents.
This initial 5G network deployment is on the company’s 600 MHz spectrum and will provide customers in Wisconsin communities with faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience. The company has a growing portfolio of 5G smartphones from Apple, Google and Samsung, connected devices and IoT solutions with a range of price points for everyone to experience 5G.
A 5G coverage map is available at https://www.uscellular.com/coverage-map. This will be updated as more 5G network coverage is added.