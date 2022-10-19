FILE - Chris Petersen looks at a Berkshire hog in a pen on his farm on April 17, 2020, near Clear Lake, Iowa. COVID-19 has created problems for all meat producers, but pork farmers have been hit especially hard. The federal government announced Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, a program that will provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)