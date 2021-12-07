Use of 3D print technology on the rise in area businesses and schools

Three-dimensional printing is now in use across industries.
As the technology advances and becomes more commonly used, 3D printing can be found in a variety of area businesses, homes and as part of some schools’ curriculums.
Some in the industry project it will continue to grow in popular use.
“A 3D object is created layer by layer. Each layer is a 2D, or flat object,” said Deb Schaefer, who works in human resources at Advanced Design Concepts in Pewaukee, explaining the process.
The layers are also referred to as slices, Schaefer said, and each slice is similar in thickness to a sheet of paper.
“Instead of being a full rectangular sheet of paper, each layer or slice is a printed shape,” Schaefer said. “The material being printed is typically plastic but can be metal, ceramic and biological materials, just to name a few.”
3D printing in business
At Advanced Design Concepts, the technology is used in prototypes, as well as inspection and assembly fixtures and custom automation and robot components.
“We have been using more and more robot-type applications given the labor shortage in the past year,” Schaefer said.
The company has recently had customers seeking rapid prototypes as well as replacements of parts they cannot otherwise acquire, like antique motorcycle frame parts or motorsport mechanical components not in aftermarket production, Schaefer said.
At 3D Parts Unlimited, Director of Manufacturing Jordan Nowak said pandemic conditions increased demand in an operation already growing year over year.
Due to the pandemic, it was sometimes harder for suppliers to get parts from overseas, Nowak said.
“3D printing bridged that gap,” he said.
The Menomonee Falls business is part of Engman-Taylor Company, Inc. Nowak said it got its start several years ago when the parent company was seeking a way to enhance customer service options.
Now the business offers a diverse array of 3D print capabilities and works with customers close to home as well as around the country; Pennsylvania, Colorado, California and elsewhere.
In future years, Nowak said he hopes to see the business continue to grow, including in the machinery available and the staff.
He envisions growing the business to include a marketplace with available parts so customers can place an order and stop in to pick up that item within a day or two.
At Advanced Design Concepts, Schaefer noted she sees increasing advertisements related to 3D printed parts and anticipates future growth.
“It’s reasonable to believe that printers capable of producing near-production quality parts will be affordable enough that most any company or shop can print replacement or custom parts in-house for end use in a short time,” she said, projecting the technology will continue to improve and costs decrease, much like the adoption of computers.
3D printing in schools
The technology is now taught in some area classrooms.
In the Waukesha School District, 3D printing is incorporated into a variety of tech education classes starting as early as sixth grade and continuing into high school, said Mollie Haubenschild, academic and career planning coordinator for the district.
“Some courses that use 3D printing heavily are our engineering courses that are through Project Lead the Way. Students use the design cycle for different projects and use the 3D printer to make prototypes for those projects,” she said.
Haubenschild agreed with Schaefer that the technology has progressed to being more accessible.
“3D printers have become smaller in size and price to the point where homes can now have 3D printers for hobbyists. This means that we are able to have more than one 3D printer in our tech ed labs,” she said.
Using this industry-level software to design in 3D will be beneficial to students in a variety of technical career pathways, especially engineering and manufacturing, Haubenschild said.
“With the ever-changing landscape of technical jobs, the skills used for 3D printing can be applicable to other careers, including some that may not even exist yet,” she said.
At 3D Parts Unlimited, Nowak said learning how to use 3D print technology is a helpful skill for students. He has worked with students in classes at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on design projects and has employed interns from the university and technical schools in the area. Having knowledge of 3D printing technology gives students “a leg up over other applicants,” he said.
Haubenschild said the process overall is rewarding.
“The beauty of 3D printing is that students can see the finished form of something they create in a relatively quick turnaround time,” she said. “It takes what used to stop at a theory or drawing and places it in the palm of their hands.”