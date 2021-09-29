Used car prices rose 27.5% in Milwaukee in past year

MILWAUKEE — It seems like the prices for everything have increased this past year, and used cars are no exception, but a few makes and models in the Milwaukee area have risen in price more than others.
Leading the field in highest increases for used cars in the Milwaukee market are Kia Forte at 35.5% or $4,668 followed by Hyundai Sonata at 31.6% or $4,897, according to data from iSeeCars.com, an automotive research firm and data-driven car search engine.
The study by iSeeCars showed that prices have come down a bit in August compared to July, but they remain higher than a year ago as the microchip shortage continues to impact the new and used car marketplace.
For its study, iSeeCars analyzed 1.9 million used car sales in August and found that used car prices increased 27.5% or $6,454 in Milwaukee over last year in the wake of the microchip shortage. Nationally, used car prices have increased 26.2 percent, or $6,454 compared to last year.
“Some vehicles have increased more than average — which makes them the worst vehicles to buy while presenting lucrative trade-in opportunities. Other cars have lower-thanaverage increases, making smarter buys for consumers in today’s tough market,” according to an iSeeCars news release.
Other cars with the highest year-over-year increases in Milwaukee are: Volkswagen Passat at 31.2% or $4,813; Nissan Sentra at 30.7% or $4,089; and Nissan Altima at 29% or $4,454.
Nationally, the cars with the greatest price increases in the past year are the Mitsubishi Mirage, Nissan LEAF, Chevrolet Spark, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, MINI Hardtop 2 Door, Lincoln Navigator and the Kia Forte.