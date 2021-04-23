Used car sales lots face shortages

WEST BEND — Across Waukesha and Washington counties, used car lots have been selling more cars than ever before, which has created an unprecedented shortage in vehicles and an increase in prices.
Erik Johnson, who works at Lifetime Auto Sales and Service in West Bend, said he’s never seen anything like the current market during his 16 years in the auto industry. Although his lot usually houses about 35 cars, he said he currently has 16 right now, and a third of those cars already have down payments on them.
“By a mile this is the weirdest year I’ve ever seen,” Johnson said. “There’s just such little inventory and such high demand.”
John Sindic, who runs Sindic Motors in Waukesha and has worked in the auto industry for more 40 years, said the same thing. He said the only way he’s been able to keep his lot mostly full of vehicles is by finding the cars that big dealers overlook, and if he wasn’t familiar with the industry, he wouldn’t have anything to sell.
“It’s hard to get used cars,” Sindic said. “I find the ones that slip between the cracks.”
However, because he can still find some used vehicles, he said he’s been able to keep his prices reasonable. But the same can’t be said for all dealers.
According to data collected by the Associated Press, the average price of a used car jumped nearly 14% between January and December 2020, which is over 10 times the rate of inflation. That means most used cars are between $1,000 and $2,000 more expensive this year.
Geoff Wold, a manager at Jim O’Conner Select Auto in Oconomowoc, said the reason used car prices have increased is simple: More people are buying used cars after receiving stimulus checks and tax refunds, but fewer are available because people aren’t selling their cars and there aren’t as many new cars on the market because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People have money to spend,” Wold said. “So it’s been tough to replenish our lot.”
At his lot, Wold said people have been buying whatever cars they can find. He said that, while initially customers purchased lots of SUVs, as the shortage has gotten worse, people are buying sedans and anything that has low mileage as well.
Greg Rate, who works at Affordable Car Sales in West Bend, said the quality in used cars has gone down despite their prices going up as well. Although he said that his lot is committed to only selling quality vehicles, he also said it’s been incredibly difficult to find lowmilage vehicles at reasonable prices.
“Cars are selling for more than they’re worth,” Rate said.
Because of this, all the dealers said it’s hard to say when the market will return to normal. Although Wold is hopeful cars will be affordable by the end of the year, he also recommended that anyone who needs to buy a car do so now unless they’re prepared to pay a heavy premium over the summer.
“If you want to buy something, buy it in the next few weeks,” he said. “Or wait.”
Contributing: Associated Press