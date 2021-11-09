WAUKESHA — For the first time, UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha students are earning four-year nursing degrees almost entirely at the Waukesha campus.
This fall, the school welcomed its first students into the program. A cohort of eight students would have been seen as sufficient, but UWM at Waukesha managed to net four times as many for the first semester of the program.
College of Nursing Dean Kim Litwack said about half of the group are comprised of students who did their first two years at UWM at Waukesha and now did not have to move on to the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee upon becoming juniors, and the other half is students who were already at UWM but from the local area, so they decided to return.
“They were able to go back home, essentially,” she said.
In addition to cutting out a longer commute, the local students are also closer to the industry partners here in Waukesha County they’ll be logging clinical hours at, like nursing homes and hospitals.
About 85-90% of graduates stay in their state and local region after graduating, UWM at Waukesha officials said. UWM has had a cohort at Milwaukee for 55 years and there’s a cohort at UW-Parkside as well, but now there’s also Waukesha.
“The hope is that students who go to Waukesha will stay in that region as well,” Litwack said.
Enabling locals to earn a four-year nursing degree at a public institution here in Waukesha County also compliments efforts made by high schools to get students interested in pursuing health care careers real experience early.
Producing more four-year trained nurses bodes well for local health care, too; studies have indicated nurses with more advanced degrees spur better patient outcomes.
UWM College of General Studies Dean Simon Bronner said the the school is pleased to have filled all the program’s seats and looks forward to the next round of students.
“We’re thinking regionally about this and hoping to meet the needs of nursing in the region through these regional opportunities,” he said.
The program comes on the heels of renovations at the UWM at Waukesha campus, where the campus fieldhouse received an additional classroom and simulation labs.
Melissa Mueller, an instructor who manages the lab, said the semester has been going well. “The students really have a lot of fun in the lab,” she said. “This is the place where you start to learn a lot of the hands-on” skills. The lab will have students work on a wide range of skills from vital signs all the way up to starting intravenous injections, caring for patients with tracheotomies and inserting catheters.
Mason Pliska, a junior in the program, completed his first two years at UWM in Milwaukee. He lives in Franklin and said he prefers coming to Waukesha. “I don’t have to pay for parking,” he said. “I would say I’m enjoying it.”
Emily Tran, another junior who switched from Milwaukee, said she enjoys the smaller classes and would recommend the program to others.
Learn more at www.uwm.edu/nursing/apply.