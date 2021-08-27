WAUKESHA — UWM College of General Studies serving Waukesha and Washington Counties, recently received a grant from GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) and the Franklin Institute to provide STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) curriculum for 600 area students. Both in-person and virtual programs were available to students through UWM CGS Continuing Education and its community partners.
GSK is a science-led global health care company. The Franklin Institute, located in Philadelphia, is a historic science museum. The Franklin Institute is dedicated to creating a passion for learning about science by offering access to hand-on science education.
GSK Science in the Summer is a free, hands-on science education program that aims to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. The program introduces children to science learning at an early age in an engaging way that gets them excited about science in their community, at home, in school and as a future career choice. UWM CGS Continuing Education is the first organization in Wisconsin to participate in this national collaboration.