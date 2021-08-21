WEST BEND — UW-Milwaukee announced a $5.1 million student debt relief program Friday, which applies to students at all three of its campuses, to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university stated in a press release that they will forgive outstanding balances incurred by students during the 2020-21 school year. The $5.1 million program will wipe away the debt of more than 2,000 students who owe an average of $2,714. In most cases, the amount owed is for tuition or housing, but any unpaid university bill is eligible for forgiveness.
“We know the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for our students and their families,” said UWM Chancellor Mark Mone in the release. “Many lost jobs and incurred additional expenses for child care and health care. We established new scholarships, emergency grants and low-cost computer purchase programs to help, but we know for some, the need was greater. By forgiving their debt from the past year, we hope to give them a fresh start.”
“We determined that we have students that, despite all of their very best efforts, are still facing some pretty significant financial challenges as they are related to COVID,” said Associate Vice-Chancellor for Enrollment Management Kay Eilers. UWM is using a portion of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) institutional funding to pay for the debt relief program. The HEERF requires universities to use half of the funding for students and the other half for the institution.
Students do not have to complete any paperwork to have their outstanding balances forgiven as it will be done automatically. They also do not have to be currently enrolled. About 100 students who have graduated will have their debt forgiven.
The debt relief will specifically be targeted towards any outstanding bill associated with a student account. Students living off-campus, such as the population of UWM Washington County students, can apply for student-specific funding to use for expenses relating to COVID HEERF funding is being used to provide $25 million in emergency grants during the 2021-22 school year for students impacted by COVID-19, covering emergency expenses related to the cost of attendance, such as tuition, food, housing, health care (including mental health care) or child care. The deadline to apply for those grants is Sept. 13. Apply at uwm.edu/deanofstudents/as sistance/heerfgrant/.
The emergency grant and debt relief programs are separate. Some students may qualify for both forms of aid.
For students from the 202021 school year who do not have outstanding balances but faced financial hardship, UWM is setting aside $500,000.
“We recognize that there are students out there that perhaps worked really hard to pay off their balance, just to turn around and find out today that other students are getting their balances relieved,” said Eilers. “For that case, we also set up an additional fund.”
UWM Hardship Relief grants will be awarded on a first-come, first served basis. The application can be found at uwm.edu/deanofstudents/ assistance/uwmhardshiprelief/.
UWM is not looking for any official documents, but a financial hardship could include a student who worked 40 hours per week all summer to pay down their balance and made sacrifices along the way.
One-third of UWM undergraduates are eligible for federal Pell grants for students from low-income families, and 78 percent receive some form of financial aid. Thirtyfive percent are the first in their families to go to college.
Eilers said she has been “bombarded” with emails and phone calls from students and families about the program — many of whom are calling just to ensure this is real.
“Being able to confirm that it’s real is one of the highlights of my day today,” she said. “I’m just hearing from a lot of folks that are very overwhelmingly pleased and surprised that this debt is not something they have to worry about so they can move forward.”