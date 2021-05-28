Vacant Famous Dave’s building to be razed

The Plan Commission backed a proposed site plan for the project that would allow the move during their meeting on Wednesday.
The new lot will be used primarily for vehicle inventory, a staff memo states, but would include 10 employee parking spaces. Shrubs will be planted to the front of the property, and additional landscaping will be planted along the back edges of the property. New trees will also be planted in place of existing ones that are in poor condition, and new lot lighting will be installed.
The dealership’s main building and car lot is located next to the empty eatery at 2141 E. Moreland Blvd.
During discussion of the proposal, Mayor Shawn Reilly asked that the dealership not use its alarm system to find cars on the lot, as it would be disruptive to adjacent neighborhoods and Hillcrest Elementary School. He also noted the city has had trouble with employees of various dealerships in the city parking in residential neighborhoods, so he was glad to see the dedicated employee parking spots.
Commissioner R.G. Keller suggested the city and dealership also look into who is responsible for repaving the service road in front of the dealership, referred to on maps as Longview Road.