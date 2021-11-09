GRAFTON — The property at 2185 Wisconsin Ave. has jumped a hurdle to allow for townhomes to be developed on the former Senor Luna site, as the Village Board last week approved rezoning the property to a planned unit development.
The Village Board approved the rezone unanimously without discussion. The site was previously zoned South Commercial District mixed-use and will now be a planned unit development. PUD zoning is often used to allow for development that in some way differs from the standard zoning requirements.
In the case of 2185 Wisconsin Ave., which is set to hold a 16-unit townhome development, the PUD zoning is being used to decrease required setbacks, or the minimum distances at which buildings must be from roads, right-of-way areas or lot lines.
According to materials submitted by the developer, “our intent with the development fronting close to the walking path is to encourage a walkable and bike-able development with more urban character, which is in-line with the intent of the SMU District to accommodate larger scale residential developments with neighborhood character.”
The 2185 Wisconsin Ave. development was brought to the village of Grafton Plan Commission during the last week of October. The rezoning was approved there as a recommendation to the Village Board.
The Plan Commission also considered a conditional use permit and site plan for the townhomes, which Community Development Director Jessica Wolff said were tabled. She said the developer is making some changes, and is expected to return to the Plan Commission for further consideration at the Nov. 23 meeting.
The site plan submitted previously shows three townhome buildings, including two with six units each and one with four units. The current building on the site, which housed the restaurants Senor Luna and Sonrisa at different times, will be demolished.
“Each unit features two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a flexible office/storage space and attached one car garage. Unit sizes range from 1,860-1,906 square feet,” according to a planning report from Wolff.
Village information on the project stated that the Chateau Drive driveway will be used for access to the rental units, and the Wisconsin Avenue driveway will be removed. Construction is anticipated to start during the first quarter of 2022 and be completed within 12 months.
“The proposed project provides low density rental housing in a more dedicated and attractive single-family/townhome style of living, which is needed and in high demand in the village of Grafton,” according to a developer statement on the rezoning.