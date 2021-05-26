Valor Aquaponic coming to Hartford Public Market

HARTFORD — Valor Aquaponics, out of Pewaukee, is the most recent vendor announced as coming to the new Hartford Public Market this summer.
Valor Aquaponics provides basil, microgreens and other vegetable products grown on its urban aquaponics farm setup, according to a Facebook post from the Hartford Public Market. According to Valor’s own Facebook page, Valor is certified USDA organic.
“They are a commercial aquaponics farm using non-gmo seeds and rainbow trout and koi to grow all natural vegetables,” according to the Hartford Public Market’s post.
“From organic micro greens to organic basal, Patrick (Hansen) will be bringing in some great options into our refrigerator space. We are really looking forward to offering this product in our market!” it continued.
Aquaponics is a system in which fish and produce are farmed together. The water and waste from the fish is processed to be used as fertilizer for the plants, and the plants in turn filter and oxygenate the water for the fish.
Information on Valor Aquaponics’ website stated that aquaponics systems use 95 percent less water than conventional farming, onethird the energy of other farming systems and because of aquaponics using controlled systems indoors, it does not require pesticides or other harmful chemicals to maintain.
Valor began in 2019, when Patrick Hansen built his first home aquaponics system from seeds and blue tilapia. The businesses indoor farm in Waukesha opened in August of last year.
Ally and Steve Kenitz, husband and wife, are currently working on the space for their new business, the Hartford Public Market at 102 N. Main St. Ally Kenitz said they do not have a hard timeline yet, but they are hoping to have the space completed and open by this August.
Once open, Ally said, the Hartford Public Market will host items from dozens of vendors — they have more than 20 lined up already, and are hoping to have 100 by the time opening day comes.