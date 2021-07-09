VeloCity Cycling selling, renting ‘water bikes’

PEWAUKEE — VeloCity Cycling in Pewaukee announced they have a new product that allows the public to partake in motor-assisted bike rides on the water — bringing a new hobby to Pewaukee Lake.
VeloCity Cycling owner Scott Hoggatt said the business, 203 W. Wisconsin Ave., is now offering water bike rides. The business will sell a new product by New Zealand-based Manta5 Company, a XE-1 Hydrofoiler bike.
The business plans to sell the product from their location as well as provide rentals at the lake this summer. Those interested in renting the bikes will be required to take a training class.
Although a demo event was already held in June, those interested in the next event can attend this Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Pewaukee Lakefront near the business. Those interested can sign up for a 15-minute time slot to try out the bike by calling 262-695-7433. Live music will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the HandleBar located within VeloCity Cycling.