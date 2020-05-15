WAUKESHA COUNTY — Barroom revelries in pockets of Wisconsin on Wednesday night may have grabbed national attention, but here in Waukesha County, residents have been reacting to the overturning of the state’s “Safer at Home” order with a slightly more measured response. More than 200 people responding to a post on The Freeman’s Facebook page on Thursday gave various responses when asked what they would do now that all businesses and restaurants in Waukesha County have the green light to reopen. Most said they would continue to limit trips to public places in the coming weeks, as they wait to see what impacts the changes will have on the virus’ spread. Others, however, expressed what seemed like unbridled joy at the prospect of being able to visit their favorite watering holes, get a haircut or go back to the gym. But even in their excitement, very few said they would be throwing all caution to the wind when it comes to keeping themselves, and their fellow patrons, safe from COVID-19.
Going out
In Waukesha, Brian Ashley was over the moon about being able to drink a beer at an actual bar.
“Went and had a beer at Mainstream last night after I got off work at Midnight — nearly cried tears of joy,” was his comment on the experience.
In response to people’s concerns about the outing, he wrote: “When I was there it was me and like two other people ... I wasn’t really watching the bartenders, but they went around and wiped the bar and stools more than once in the half hour I was there.”
Dave Birch of Pewaukee was another commenter eager to get out on the town.
“I can’t wait to go out to eat and order a good drink at a bar, possibly a margarita at La Station,” he wrote.
Sue Wolfgram of the Town of Delafield said she would be eating in restaurants, enjoying an occasional bar outing and doing some shopping. She just planned to be “more alert about mask-wearing, hand washing and generally keeping a safer distance than was common in 2019.”
Stacie Elizabeth, a Mukwonago resident, said she was eager to reopen her business, Defined Dance Studio in New Berlin.
Over in Brookfield, jiujitsu practitioner Tom Thompson was psyched “to get back to the mats” at his training center in Pewaukee.
Playing it safe
The lion’s share of comments came from those looking to play it a bit safer in the coming weeks. But while some folks said they planned to remain on lockdown, others, including many parents with schoolage children, said they would gradually expand their social circles, from having more in-person contact with close friends and family members to venturing out to the park, and eventually restaurants.
“I will be doing research before going anywhere. I want to support local restaurants and shops, but I will not support anywhere that does not take proper precautions to protect their staff,” said Meghan Hopper of Waukesha. “I will only patronize businesses that can prove they are taking these precautions.”
Jaime Funk Gray of Muskego said her family would be “hanging back” a bit “until businesses have time to figure out precautions and work out the kinks they find.”
“I would also like to see what happens with the infection numbers before we go ‘all in,’” she added.
Jeannie Sindicic of Waukesha said her family would be taking a tougher stance.
“Our family will not be socializing or attending public gatherings of any kind. Just because the state is ‘open’ doesn’t mean it’s safe,” she wrote.