CEDARBURG — Well-known and liked barber Victor (Vic) Henry Krause died Nov. 3 at the age of 74 after contracting COVID19.
Signs were posted on the door of McCutcheon’s Barber Shop in downtown Cedarburg earlier this month notifying customers that it would be closed due to a positive COVID-19 test and that “Vic the Barber” passed away.
Krause owned the barber shop originally called Vic’s Barber Shop at W62 N566 Washington Ave. for 37 years before Scott McCutcheon purchased it in 2014 and renamed it McCutcheon’s Barber Shop. But McCutcheon had known Krause since 2000 when he started working there part-time.
“He was just a big fixture in Cedarburg,” McCutcheon said. “He’s been here for 44 years. A lot of people knew who he was. It’s a big loss.”
Krause was born June 28, 1946 and he loved to bowl, play cards and golf; he enjoyed life through jokes, according to his obituary. He had also served in the United States Navy.
“All summer he played golf and all winter he played cards,” McCutcheon said.
Even though McCutcheon owned the barber shop, Krause still worked there part-time.
“He was a hoot,” McCutcheon said. “He told lots of jokes and I think some people came in and saw him just for jokes. He was always a very happy guy, just a real good guy.”
McCutcheon described Krause as reliable.
“You could always count on him,” he said. “He was always here.”
Krause’s funeral service was held Nov. 14.