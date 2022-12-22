FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, June 13, 2013. The Federal Trade Commission said Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, that it is suing to block Microsoft’s planned $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard, saying it could suppress competitors to its Xbox game consoles and its growing games subscription business. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)