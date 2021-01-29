Village at Fox River final architecture approved for apartments

WAUKESHA — The final architectural plans for the proposed 174-unit luxury apartment building to be located at the southeast corner of Wisconsin Highway 59 and Saylesville Road were approved by the Waukesha Plan Commission on Wednesday.
The proposed mixed-use development, dubbed the Village at Fox River, also includes a convenience store/gas station and future commercial/office use neighboring the apartment.
Site plans for the proposed development were approved by the Common Council, subject to apartment architecture changes from the Plan Commission.
The Plan Commission reviewed the proposed changes at the meeting Wednesday night and gave the architecture unanimous approval.
The applicant for the project made several changes to the exterior of the building to address the Plan Commission’s concerns from the previous meeting. Additional variations were added to the roofline and the roofline will also have horizontal roofing as opposed to the previous proposed triangular roofing. More variation of materials and facades were incorporated, including a mix of cement fiber siding, stone and cement fiber panels.
The land included in the Village at Fox River development is within Alderman Frank McElderry’s and Alderman Daniel Manion’s districts. No public comment was provided on the project Wednesday, but two constituents opposed the development at the Common Council meeting in mid-December.
St. Paul Apartments
Since the Common Council approved the term sheet for TIF assistance for the St. Paul Apartments, the proposed boundaries and project plan for TID 30 were also approved by the Plan Commission Wednesday.
The item passed unanimously.
The 114-unit apartment complex, which is within the TID district, would be located on St. Paul Avenue, between the Reserve Condominiums and the Waukesha State Bank parking lot.
The final site plan and architectural review appeared before the Common Council Jan. 5 and was approved in an unanimous vote subject to recommendations by staff.