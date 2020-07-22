Village Board OKs Slinger House nano-distillery plan

SLINGER — Village trustees have approved various requests from owners of the Slinger House to allow their proposal move ahead to operate a nano-distillery and expand their downtown business.
The approvals took place at the Board’s regular meeting Monday night at the Village Hall.
The Village’s Plan Commission last week recommended approval of the same requests that included a zoning amendment to add “nano-distillery” as a conditional use in the B-1 Commercial District. The certified survey map Slinger House officials submitted to realign the property lines was also approved subject to a zoning code amendment that will allow the proposed lot sizes. The properties to be combined include a stone carriage house and the former location of Bergmann Appliance before Bergmann’s moved farther down the street, all on Kettle Moraine Drive, along with the Slinger’s House current property at the intersection with West Washington Street.
“Currently the B-1 district requires lots to be 7,200 square-feet and 70 feet in width at the setback. One of the changes they're making would move the old carriage house building back onto the Slinger House property, which is where it was for over 100 years,” said Village Administrator Margaret Wilber. “Doing that will make the neighboring parcel only 60 feet in width so we need to amend the code to make the lot requirements more reasonable for an older, downtown neighborhood that has a lot of odd-shaped lots.”
Wilber said the Village Board was pleased with the proposal.
The non-distillery is to be located between the carriage house and the old Bergmann’s building and will be built so the public can view the distilling process as it happens. A nano-distillery is a small, often boutique-style distillery established to produce beverage grade spirit alcohol in relatively small quantities, usually in single batches as opposed to larger distillers’ continuous distilling process.
The business owners also want to develop a new private parking lot within three lots and establish, with supporting easements, a one-way traffic flow off West Washington Street directly north of the Slinger House and exiting back onto West Washington Street directly north to 110 W. Washington St.
As part of the business plan, the owners will add an outdoor dining area to serve the Slinger House at the north side of the carriage house.
They also propose to remodel the existing carriage house into a dining space expansion area to serve the Slinger House bar/restaurant use.
The plans also include a cabinet and countertop makers showroom, office and shop and an accessory residential dwelling unit in a portion of the existing stone walled garage building at 111 Kettle Moraine Drive North.
“We plan to build out this garage space to include a glass tower in front to allow easy viewing of the ‘still’ rising about 18 feet into the air,” the owners of the Slinger House, Kelly Henrickson and Tracy Smith, said in the application.
The owners said they plan on doing two to three distillations per week during the first year of operation in 2022 with spirits also to be sold wholesale to local restaurants and bars and tours will be offered on a regular basis.
Approval of the items regarding expansion of the downtown business also took place on the same night where trustees held more discussion on the newly reformed Redevelopment Authority whose large initial task is to work on efforts to revitalize the village’s downtown.