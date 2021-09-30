WAUKESHA — A new family-owned boutique has opened in downtown Waukesha by the name of Village Collective Group, offering original branding and an array of products at the cozy boutique.
Mary Todarello said her four children and her husband are in on the project and helped to remodel the space at 808 N. Grand Ave., Waukesha. The brick and mortar store opened officially this past June.
Mary’s daughter, Callie Todarello, is also working closely to help run the store and design custom and personalized products.
Previously, the next door yoga studio extended into the storefront before renovations took place to revamp the floors, paint the walls and more.
Mary’s husband, Paul, also owns Promotional Edge, a marketing agency in Waukesha.
Some of the items offered at the store include clothing, jewelry, blankets, bath and body items, candles, Drink Wisconsinbly products, flowers and wreaths, drink-ware, books, and more.
The theme of the business is family, Mary said.
“All of the words in our logo (Village Collective Group) have to do with coming together,” she said. “It doesn’t matter who you are or who it is you consider your family — everyone has a different version of what it is and for me that is what’s considered important.”
Time is passing
Mary said she’s been thinking for quite a while about coming up with a logo and starting her own trademarked brand. She first started working on the brand in 2020 and got it trademarked. The family, from Hartland, also sold their house there and moved to Brookfield recently.
A few other things happened in the family, including Mary’s other daughter, Jordan, having a surgery to remove a non-cancerous tumor from behind her ear during the pandemic.
“Kind of this whole thing was a sign that we have to do stuff now — time isn’t waiting for any of us,” Mary said. “Obviously ... this is not the first thing big that’s happened in my life, but that was kind of the (push).”
Waukesha
The business has been selling their products also at the Waukesha Farmers Market, which takes place every Saturday in downtown Waukesha. Mary and Callie said they’ve met a lot of Waukesha community members at the market and have spread the word about their recent opening. They are excited to be in the Waukesha community.
The store’s fall hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
They can be found on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/VillageCollectiveGroup and on Instagram at: @villagecollectivegroup.