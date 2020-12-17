TOWN OF GRAFTON — The Town of Grafton passed a new ordinance this month allowing agricultural properties to obtain permits for ancillary uses, allowing agriculture-zoned properties to set up related commercial uses on-site and making way for a possible vineyard and winery in Grafton.
The Town Board last week approved the ordinance. Town Chairman Lester Bartel said there was little discussion on the ordinance this month, as it had been discussed and worked out at a previous meeting and the finalized ordinance was quickly approved.
The ordinance creates an ability for agricultural property owners to obtain conditional use permits to establish commercial uses related to and supporting the primary agricultural use, “to enhance the viability of the agricultural property,” according to the ordinance.
The idea, according to town documents, is to allow agricultural- zoned properties to have limited commercial functions directly related to the agricultural use, which could support continued viability for farming properties. A dairy farm could sell cheese, or a produce farm could have a roadside fruit and vegetable stand.
“This could support the future of desirable agricultural activities so they could continue in perpetuity while being financially supported by an ancillary operation such as a winery or an ice cream shop,” according to a November planning staff report.
Last week’s Town Board meeting also included an item related to a proposed vineyard with a winery on an agricultural property. That application was rejected, though Bartel said the applicant intends to reapply soon; the Town Board supported the concept, but there were technical issues with the plan to reconfigure the property that needed to be addressed, so the land division would be allowed under code.
“Let’s get it done right, and in the long-haul, that’s better for everyone,” Bartel said.
The proposal was brought forward by AV Land Holdings, by Richard and Laura Weber, for a parcel at the southeast corner of the Highway 32 and Ulao Parkway intersection. According to the proposal and town documents, the property is currently owned by We Energies. The plan was for the full property of 36 acres to be divided, and the Webers would purchase one lot for about 19.65 acres.
Once the application is made again with the issues with the land division resolved, the Webers’ proposal stated they will keep the agricultural rural residential zoning the property already has and grow grapes in a vineyard they plan to establish. Under the new ordinance the Town Board passed the same night, the Webers will then be able to apply for a permit to build a winery there, as a commercial use supporting the vineyard.