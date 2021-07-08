WEST BEND — Vino con Volo Bar and Italian Kitchen is now open for business in downtown West Bend and welcomes those with a hearty appetite.
June 21 was the restaurant’s grand opening, and since then, business has been booming for Co-Owners Jeremy Hahn and Gary Bacon. They said there was a high demand for local Italian food because the only other Italian choice West Bend residents had was an Olive Garden.
“I don’t like seeing empty buildings, so I decided to open something that the West Bend community needs,” Hahn said. “I love downtown West Bend and that’s why I want to keep the area growing.”
Hahn owns three other restaurants in downtown including The Boardroom, The Inferno, and Garden Lounge. He said that being born and raised in West Bend has led him to dedicate his time to expanding the area and he wants to keep giving back to the community he loves.
Bacon said he has lived in West Bend for about 20 years and has known Hahn for a couple of years now, so going into business together was an ideal situation.
“It’s a challenging business, but we’ve seen a lot of good response to our new restaurant,” Bacon said.
The building, which used to house the Culaccino Bar and Italian Kitchen, was bought by Hahn in April of 2021. Now, Hahn and Bacon’s new restaurant is in full swing with a brand new crew and new menu options arriving in the upcoming months.
Their menu includes a wide variety of Italian dishes and wines that the community can enjoy either inside or outside on their patio. Hahn and Bacon said some of their favorite dishes include the blackened swordfish and creme brulee. West Bend restaurant-goers should look for a lunch menu coming to Vino con Volo soon, Hahn added.
Vino con Volo Bar and Italian Kitchen is open every day from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. except on Tuesdays when it is closed. It is located at 110 Wisconsin St. For more information, visit vinoconvolo.com and to make a reservation call 262-429-1121.