Vino Etc. offering second annual special release bourbon

OCONOMOWOC — For the second year in a row, Vino Etc. will be bringing a unique bourbon to its shelf for its bourbon club members and the public.
After rolling out the barrel of Cody Road bourbon from Mississippi River Distilling Company last December, Vino Etc. has brought the idea back to offer one barrel of George Remus Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This batch will have a “signature high-rye bourbon character,” a press release states.
“We purchased an entire barrel for our bourbon club and the general public,” Vino Etc. Owner Brian Borkowski said.
According to the press release, the George Remus Single Barrel Bourbon program bottles annually and is custom shipped in personalized packaging with the original barrel.
The official rolling out of the barrel will take place on Oct. 21 during a private, members-only event.
“This is the second year we’ve purchased an entire barrel. Last year the response was spectacular, and we expect the same this autumn,” Borkowski said. “We are committed to bringing unique and fun ideas for all our friends here in Oconomowoc.
For more information on Vino Etc. and its bourbon club, visit vinoetcwinebar.com.