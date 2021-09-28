Vinyl Vault Records takes over former Starship Records in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — New owners have taken over the 20-year business Starship Records and Collectables located in downtown Waukesha and they are giving it a new name — Vinyl Vault Records.
Owners Dan and Michele Schneiderman, both music lovers from the Waukesha area who even had a music-themed wedding, plan to run the business at its current location, 275 W. Main St.
While Michele always loved country and ’80s music, and Dan was more of a classic rock fan, they both got along over Prince, and their tastes merged to an eclectic mix of music. While the two were good friends in middle school, it wasn’t until they connected later on Facebook that they started to date.
The store will see some changes, including renovations to the interior. However, for the most part it will stay the same — with a focus on vinyl and music as whole.
Schneiderman told The Freeman that purchasing the store allows him to chase his passion.
“I personally have gone through cancer twice,” Schneiderman said. “At this time I’m currently going through chemotherapy, to hopefully clean up and finish everything and be done with it.”
Schneiderman said the cancer is a rare type of cancer that spread and came back.
“It’s definitely been a long journey but I have to chase my dreams and do what I want to do,” he said.
Schneiderman told The Freeman that the decision to purchase the store came sort of out of the blue. After he and his wife were long-time customers at the store, formerly owned by Crystal and Tony Acosta, conversations turned more personal. The Acostas shared that they were thinking about selling the store and they all negotiated a sale in about one month.
“Two months ago (I had) no idea I was going to do this,” Schneiderman said.
Schneiderman has all of the product owned by Starship Records as well — four warehouses full. Schneiderman said there’s roughly a half a million records to sell.
With the four different storage areas full of tubs and tubs of vinyl to sort through, Schneiderman said the name “Vinyl Vault Records” is the perfect fit.
History
The couple also has history at the store that stretches back to their childhood.
Schneiderman said the back end of the store, which connects to Broadway, was once owned by Michele’s father in 1978 called “The King of Rock,” — it was an Elvis Presley store. Michele was 8 years old and has vague memories of what the store was like back then, Schneiderman said. She also saw Elvis as her first concert at the age of 3.
“Music is my passion and I’ve been collecting records since I was 9,” Schneiderman said. “I kind of got into it a long time ago, so, needless to say, I have a few thousand records of my own that’s my own personal collection.”
Schneiderman said the first album that got him into music was “Permanent Waves” by Rush. He then went on to listen to Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and more. He soon after started to play drums.
Overall, vinyl is growing in popularity, Schneiderman said, and he doesn’t foresee the popularity ending.
The store will continue to have a large stock of items outside of vinyl — including video games, stereo systems, CD’s, posters and more.
“We buy, sell and trade records, CD’s, tapes, video games and even stereo equipment,” Schneiderman said.
Sales will also be made at the store, on their website, eBay and on Discogs.