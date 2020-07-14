CEDARBURG — This year marked the first-ever Virtual Strawberry Festival. Instead of braving the hot weather and wandering down Washington Avenue for the festival, attendees were able to relax in their air-conditioned homes and attend it online.
Almost 1,000 people logged into this past and first ever Virtual Strawberry Festival. It may not be remotely close to the typical 100,000 attendees during a normal Strawberry Festival weekend but the Festivals of Cedarburg were still pleased with the turnout.
“That was good,” said BJ Homayouni, executive director of Festivals of Cedarburg. “That’s a lot of people to go through. I think it worked out pretty well overall.”
Homayouni added that they did not have an expectation for the festival and would have been happy just to see 10 people go through their site.
With a new event, especially virtual, Festivals of Cedarburg weren’t surprised with the outcome.
Participation was great during the festival, said Homayouni, and some of the 42 vendors like Cedarburg Threads did very well with communicating with viewers and selling products. Cedarburg Threads sold Festivals of Cedarburg merchandise along with the other products it typically sells.
However, some vendors did not succeed as much. In a survey, some vendors said that they would not do another virtual event.
“A lot of it has to do with how are you willing to participate,” Homayouni said. “Some people didn’t have their websites up, some people didn’t have a live chat going on. You get what you put into it.”
She added, “Those are bumps in the road that you have any time you try something new. We kind of expected that result. We weren’t surprised over that.”
Homayouni recalled a lady from Houston who attended the virtual festival and purchased items. “She sounded like she had a great time,” Homayouni said, adding that the woman stayed for the whole four-hour period of the festival. “I guess it is what you make it.”