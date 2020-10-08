MILWAUKEE — Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, ManpowerGroup, and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County will partner to present three virtual workshops for local men looking to develop skills and land their next job. Job experts from Goodwill’s Workforce Connection Center and Goodwill Talent-Bridge, in collaboration with United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and ManpowerGroup, will present on career-related topics including: “Building your Resume” (Oct. 14), “Virtual Interview Preparation” (Nov. 17), and “Success in Work” (Dec. 9).
The workshops are open to the public; local men are encouraged to register and attend.
These events are a follow up to the fifth annual Success Starts Here! 2020
Virtual Men’s Seminar, held this year on Sept. 9.
To register for the workshops, visit the event page: https://www.unitedwaygmwc.org/Calendar/Success-Starts-Here-Building-Your-Resume.htm.
This event supports United Way’s Diversity Leadership Society, which has set a goal to reduce barriers to employment and advancement among African Americans in the region.