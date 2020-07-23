Special events workers who were forced out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic marched Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Marchers organized by Utah Live Event Industry Association aimed to draw attention and legislative support to the people and businesses who put on concerts, theater, sports, and other live events which mostly have gone dark since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March. They're called it a "peaceful walk for work." The silent parade showcased families struggling to make ends meet since events have been canceled, with no end to the restrictions in sight. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)