GERMANTOWN — The beer garden at the Von Rothenburg Bier Stube in Germantown is growing, offering new space for entertainment to the community, though some of the paperwork with the village still needs to be completed.
Chaz Hastings owns both the Bier Stube and Jerry’s Old Town Inn, right next door, at N116-W15841 Main Street. This week Hastings came before the Plan Commission with a certified survey map to combine the two properties into a single parcel, so the beer garden can expand. The additional space mostly extends the garden to the south, but it also spreads a little to the east and encroaches on the current property line between Von Rothenburg and Jerry’s Old Town.
“We actually did all the work and the expansion already,” Hastings said, adding that it was completed about a month ago.
The new space increased the size of the beer garden by about 25 percent, according to Hastings, and the additional space has been put to several uses.
“We added a sandbox for kids. There’s a new area for people with pets, and we installed a new grill,” Hastings said.
There are additional tables for customer seating as well, increasing the number of people who can enjoy the beer garden at any given time. Hastings said they also built a brand new stage at the south edge of the addition, to create a better space for performers and events in the beer garden. Hastings said so far, the outdoor grill has been most used for grilling corn.
The Plan Commission approved the certified survey map unanimously, according to Hastings. He said the village has been supportive, helping local businesses trying to function and adapt amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the summer, Germantown issued Hastings a temporary permit for the expansion so he could get to work right away and have the business benefit from the additional space this season, while working through the process for the map and a permanent permit.
“(Monday meeting) was the first step of getting that done,” Hastings said.
The temporary permit runs through January, so Hastings has several months left to finalize the survey map with any needed adjustments, creating the single 0.764-acre lot that will hold Von Rothenburg Bier Stube and Jerry’s Old Town Inn, and get the permanent permit for the expansion to the beer garden.
A staff report from Village Planner Jeffrey Retzlaff stated Hastings would also have to work with the village to adjust the property’s zoning in order to keep the expansion long term, as the property as a whole has some preexisting aspects that do not conform to current zoning regulations.