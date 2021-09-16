MADISON — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have officially kicked off the first round of voting for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. This year, 150 nominees will compete in a popular vote from Wednesday, Sept. 15 to Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m.
Wisconsinites can cast their vote once per day per device at www.madeinwis.com.
WMC and Johnson Financial Group have partnered together for this contest since 2016, and Wisconsinites have cast over 775,000 votes since its inception. Last year alone, over 125,000 votes were cast to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.
Nominees this year range from pontoon boats, mining equipment and outboard motors to fried chicken fillets, donuts and summer sausage.
Washington County businesses that are listed in this year’s contest include:
■ Rytec High Performance Doors, Hartford (Product: Spiral FV) The Spiral® FV® High Performance Door is an overhead door that is ultrafast with opening speeds up to 100 inches per second. Its patented technology allows the panel to ride effortlessly within a spiraling track with no metal-to-metal contact that is engineered for millions of cycles. Often used in automotive dealerships, along with other industries, it has a high-tech look with full vision slats that are durable and secure.
■ MBW Inc., Slinger (Product: ScreeDemon Powered by M18 Red Lithium Battery) MBW’s ScreeDemon£ is one of the most innovative and ergonomically friendly wet screeds on the market. MBW is partnering with Milwaukee Tool to develop the first electric version of the ScreeDemon£ Powered by M18£ REDLITHIUM£ battery. Along with it being the easiest screed to assemble, it is now the easiest to run wet screed on the market.
■ Comar, West Bend (Product: Wet Wipe containers) Comar’s Wet Wipes containers are created for household cleaning, automotive, personal care, hospital, and janitorial markets.