WAUKESHA — The Waukesha-Ozaukee-Washington Workforce Development Board, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and local workforce partners announced in a press release Thursday they have amended their service delivery plan to expand services.
The groups plan to expand services through outreach at local libraries, community centers and correctional facilities throughout the region, as well as enhance and expand the delivery of virtual services.
Plans to restructure service delivery began in 2019 — the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated these plans and required a rapid expansion of virtual services.
The workforce partners hosted their first virtual job fair in May which drew over 2,000 registrations.
“We are fortunate to work with proactive workforce partners who could quickly adjust their service delivery model to prioritize customer needs,” said Laura Catherman, director of the Waukesha-Ozaukee-Washington Workforce Development Board. “This has been critical during a time of unprecedented unemployment and demand for services.”
Two of the one-stop Workforce Development Centers will see changes to their physical locations. The flagship location, currently located on the Pewaukee Campus of Waukesha County Technical College, will relocate in July to the Downtown Waukesha Campus located at 327 E. Broadway.
The new location was designed to enhance and streamline the customer experience. The affiliate location at Milwaukee Area Technical College’s Mequon Campus will relocate this summer to a smaller, appointment-only space on campus allowing staff the ability to expand outreach into additional communities. All Job Center services will still be available at various locations throughout the region, over the phone, and online at wfdc.org and JobCenterofWisconsin.com.
“We are adjusting our service delivery model to more effectively serve our customers and meet them in their communities,” said DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman. “Our staff will be able to provide the same services in more locations.”
In addition to providing outreach at libraries and other community locations, online resources on JobCenterofWisconsin. com include free online videos on job search, resume writing, networking and interviewing to help job seekers increase their reemployment skills.
Job seekers can also access tools including a budget planner, self-sufficiency calculator, career exploration and connections to community resources.
Job Center locations are currently closed to walk-in traffic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The WOW Workforce Development Board and its workforce partners are providing some onsite services by appointment only with enhanced social distancing and health precautions.
As in-person services resume, updates will be shared locally and online. To access workforce services provided by the WOW Workforce Development Board and its workforce partners, visit wfdc.org to locate a partner agency and make an appointment.